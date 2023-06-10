Saint Louis City SC takes home winning streak into matchup against the LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy (3-9-3, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (9-5-1, second in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Saint Louis -102, Los Angeles +243, Draw +280; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC hosts the LA Galaxy looking to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Saint Louis is 7-4-1 against Western Conference opponents. Saint Louis leads MLS with a +16 goal differential, scoring 32 goals while conceding 16.

The Galaxy are 3-5-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy have a 2-1-0 record in games they score a pair of goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduard Lowen has scored five goals with three assists for Saint Louis. Nicholas Gioacchini has three goals over the past 10 games.

Tyler Boyd has scored two goals for the Galaxy. Dejan Joveljic has one goal and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 4-5-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Galaxy: 3-7-0, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Klauss (injured), Rasmus Alm (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured), Caden Glover (injured).

Galaxy: Sega Coulibaly (injured), Douglas Costa (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press