San Jose Earthquakes bring shutout streak into matchup against the Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union (9-4-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (6-5-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : San Jose +141, Philadelphia +179, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes come into a matchup with the Philadelphia Union after recording two straight shutout wins.

The Earthquakes are 5-0-2 in home games. Cristian Espinoza leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with eight. The Earthquakes have scored 19 goals.

The Union are 3-3-1 in road games. The Union have a +12 goal differential, scoring 27 goals while giving up 15.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Espinoza has scored eight goals and added three assists for the Earthquakes. Cade Cowell has one assist over the past 10 games.

Julian Carranza has nine goals and two assists for the Union. Daniel Gazdag has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Union: 7-1-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), Cade Cowell (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured).

Union: Alejandro Bedoya (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press