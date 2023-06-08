Clear
59.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Guzan secures 50th career clean sheet; Atlanta, LAFC play to scoreless draw

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Guzan made eight saves in the 50th clean sheet of his career to help Atlanta United play LAFC to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (6-4-8) has not won an away match against a Western Conference opponent since the 2019 season against Portland. LAFC (7-1-6) has yet to lose a match at home this season. The home side had won the three previous meetings between Atlanta and Los Angeles.

LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy earned his fifth clean sheet of the season.

Atlanta, which extended its unbeaten streak to five games, hosts D.C. United on Saturday. LAFC plays at the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 