Clear
71.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

MATCHDAY: Stuttgart takes 3-goal lead into 2nd leg of Bundesliga playoff at Hamburg

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy celebrates after scoring the third goal of the game during the first leg of the German Bundesliga relegation soccer match between Stuttgart and Hamburger at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)

MATCHDAY: Stuttgart takes 3-goal lead into 2nd leg of Bundesliga playoff at Hamburg

Photo Icon View Photo

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

GERMANY

Stuttgart has a handy 3-0 lead from the first leg of its Bundesliga promotion-relegation playoff against Hamburger SV but the second leg is being played in Hamburg’s 57,000-capacity stadium in front of a passionate crowd. If Stuttgart can hold off an unlikely Hamburg comeback, it will secure top-division status for a fourth successive season. Hamburg played every season since the Bundesliga’s foundation until relegation to the second division in 2018 and hasn’t been back since.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 