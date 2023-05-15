Cáceres, Joveljic lead Galaxy to 2-1 win over Earthquakes

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Martín Cáceres and Dejan Joveljic scored second-half goals to lead the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday night.

The Galaxy (2-6-3), off to the worst start in club history with six points through their first 10 matches, grabbed the lead in the 60th minute when Cáceres scored off a corner kick by Memo Rodríguez for his second goal this season.

Joveljic subbed into the match in the 90th minute and scored unassisted in the first minute of stoppage time to stretch the Galaxy’s lead to 2-0. It was Joveljic’s second netter this season.

The Earthquakes (5-4-3) avoided being shut out when Ousseni Bouda found the net unassisted in the fourth minute of stoppage time for his first goal of the season.

San Jose’s Jeremy Ebobisse failed to score a goal. He was trying to become the first player in league history to score in six straight road matches against a single opponent.

The victory by LA was the first by the home team in the last five match-ups.

The Galaxy outshot the Earthquakes 17-8 with a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.

Jonathan Bond saved two shots for the Galaxy. JT Marcinkowski finished with three saves for the Earthquakes.

San Jose is off to its best start since 2016, but the Earthquakes have gone 0-4-2 on the road this season.

The Galaxy travel to play the Columbus Crew on Wednesday. San Jose travels to play Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

