Colorado Rapids bring draw streak into matchup with the LA Galaxy

Colorado Rapids (1-3-6, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (1-5-3, 14th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Los Angeles -117, Colorado +280, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids face the LA Galaxy after playing to a draw in three straight games.

The Galaxy are 1-4-3 in Western Conference play. The Galaxy have a 0-2-1 record in games they score a single goal.

The Rapids are 1-3-5 in Western Conference games. The Rapids are 10th in the Western Conference drawing 46 corner kicks, averaging 4.6 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chicharito has one goal and one assist for the Galaxy. Kelvin Leerdam has one goal and one assist.

Michael Barrios has two goals and two assists for the Rapids. Diego Rubio has one goal and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Galaxy: Averaging 0.8 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 8.3 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Rapids: Averaging 0.6 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through 10 games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jonathan Bond (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured).

Rapids: Braian Galvan (injured), Jack Price (injured), Max (injured), Sam Nicholson (injured), Diego Rubio (injured), Abraham Rodriguez (injured), Cole Bassett (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press