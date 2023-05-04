Napoli fans again prepare to celebrate Italian soccer title View Photo

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — For the third time in five days, Napoli fans are hoping and preparing to celebrate the Italian league soccer title.

Napoli can seal its first Serie A title in more than three decades — since Diego Maradona led the southern club to the 1987 and 1990 championships — if it wins or draws at Udinese later Thursday.

Napoli missed out on a chance to clinch the title when it was held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana on Sunday and then watched as second-place Lazio beat Sassuolo 2-0 on Wednesday to again delay the celebration.

Still, Napoli holds a 15-point lead over Lazio with six matches to play and it’s seemingly only a matter of time before the title becomes official for the Partenopei.

No team south of Milan or Turin has won the Italian league since Roma claimed the title in 2001.

The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples will be open for fans to watch the game against Udinese on giant screens.

Also, 11,000 Napoli fans are expected to follow the team in Udine.

