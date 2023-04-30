Cloudy
Napoli fans already celebrating in anticipation of title

By AP News
Napoli fans celebrate ahead of a Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Salernitana, in Naples, Italy, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Napoli could end a wait of more than three decades for the Serie A title. Napoli will know the permutations before its match against Salernitana. If second-placed Lazio fails to win at Inter Milan earlier in the day, then a Napoli win will clinch the scudetto. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli fans are already celebrating in anticipation of sealing the club’s first Italian league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club.

Inside and outside the stadium during Napoli’s match against Salernitana on Sunday, fans waved flags in Italy’s green, white and red colors that featured a “3” on them to signify what would be the team’s third Serie A championship after Maradona led the Partenopei to their first two titles in 1987 and 1990.

To clinch with a record six rounds to spare, Napoli needs only to beat regional rival Salernitana after second-place Lazio lost 3-1 at Inter Milan earlier.

Napoli entered the match with a 17-point advantage over Lazio.

Napoli Mayor Gaetano Manfredi told The Associated Press in a recent interview that there will be “a big earthquake of joy” when Napoli seals the title.

Napoli’s game against Salernitana at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona was moved from Saturday to Sunday following requests from local authorities in order to maintain public order.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

