LA Galaxy aim for first win of the season, host Austin

Austin FC (2-3-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (0-4-3, 14th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Los Angeles -122, Austin FC +293, Draw +289; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy look for their first win of the season when they host Austin.

The Galaxy are 0-4-3 against Western Conference teams. The Galaxy rank seventh in the Western Conference with 34 shots on goal, averaging 4.9 per game.

Austin is 1-3-2 against Western Conference opponents. Austin is ninth in the Western Conference with 32 shots on goal, averaging 4.6 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Neal has one goal for the Galaxy. Kelvin Leerdam has one goal and one assist.

Jon Gallagher has three goals and one assist for Austin. Owen Wolff has one goal and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Galaxy: Averaging 0.7 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 8.1 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Austin: Averaging 0.9 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jonathan Bond (injured), Douglas Costa (injured), Martin Caceres (injured).

Austin: Julio Cascante (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press