Kings play the Canucks on losing streak

Vancouver Canucks (35-36-7, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (45-24-10, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings aim to break their three-game slide when they take on the Vancouver Canucks.

Los Angeles is 13-8-3 against the Pacific Division and 45-24-10 overall. The Kings have a 19-7-3 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Vancouver has a 35-36-7 record overall and a 15-8-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Canucks have allowed 285 goals while scoring 260 for a -25 scoring differential.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season. The Canucks won the previous meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viktor Arvidsson has scored 25 goals with 30 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jonathan Tanner Miller has scored 30 goals with 47 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Canucks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Gabriel Vilardi: day to day (upper-body).

Canucks: Oliver Ekman-Larsson: out (lower body), Noah Juulsen: day to day (lower body), Vasily Podkolzin: day to day (undisclosed), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Travis Dermott: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press