Sharks enter matchup against the Jets on losing streak

San Jose Sharks (22-41-16, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (44-32-3, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks, on a three-game losing streak, play the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg is 44-32-3 overall and 25-13-2 at home. The Jets have a +18 scoring differential, with 235 total goals scored and 217 given up.

San Jose has gone 14-19-5 in road games and 22-41-16 overall. The Sharks are 10-17-9 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Sharks won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has 31 goals and 48 assists for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has scored 23 goals with 75 assists for the Sharks. Jacob Peterson has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Sam Gagner: out for season (hip), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic: day to day (undisclosed), Oskar Lindblom: day to day (undisclosed), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (undisclosed), Alexander Barabanov: day to day (lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body), Jeffrey Viel: day to day (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press