Clear
57.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Bouanga’s hat trick lifts LAFC to 3-0 victory over Austin

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored an unassisted goal in each half and finished with a hat trick to spark Los Angeles FC to a 3-0 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night.

Bouanga found the net unassisted in the 40th minute to send LAFC (4-0-2) into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Bouanga added another unassisted goal in the 58th minute to push the advantage to 2-0 and put the finishing touches on the victory with a score in the 68th minute. Sergi Palencia and Carlos Vela picked up assists.

LAFC had a commanding 26-9 advantage in shots but just a 6-4 edge in shots on goal.

Eldin Jakupovic turned away four shots to earn the clean sheet for LAFC. Brad Stuver had three saves for Austin (2-3-1).

Austin beat LAFC twice during the regular season last year, but lost 3-0 to the defending champions in the Western Conference Final. Austin falls to 1-6-0 in its last seven road matches dating to last season.

LAFC has posted a 13-1-1 mark at home in its last 15 matches, including the playoffs.

Austin returns home to host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. LAFC travels to play the LA Galaxy on Sunday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 