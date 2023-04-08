LA Galaxy play Los Angeles FC after shutout win

LA Galaxy (11-11-7, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles FC (19-8-4, first in the Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -143, Los Angeles +321; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Nashville 1-0, the LA Galaxy face Los Angeles FC.

LAFC is 14-9-3 against conference opponents. LAFC has scored 61 goals while conceding 35 for a +26 goal differential.

The Galaxy are 10-11-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dejan Joveljic leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the MLS with 11 goals. The Galaxy have scored 47.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting this season between the two teams. LAFC won the last game 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Arango has 15 goals and four assists for LAFC. Carlos Vela has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Joveljic has 11 goals and three assists for the Galaxy. Chicharito has scored seven goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Galaxy: 5-1-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Jesus Murillo (injured).

Galaxy: Jonathan Perez (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press