Ferreira leads Dallas against the San Jose Earthquakes

FC Dallas (13-8-10, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (7-13-9, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas +152, San Jose +160, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Ferreira leads Dallas into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after scoring two goals against Los Angeles FC.

The Earthquakes are 6-9-7 against Western Conference opponents. Jeremy Ebobisse leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with 15. The Earthquakes have scored 44 goals.

Dallas is 11-6-6 against Western Conference teams. Dallas is first in the Western Conference giving up only 34 goals.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Dallas won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebobisse has scored 15 goals and added one assist for the Earthquakes. Cristian Espinoza has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.

Alan Velasco has six goals and four assists for Dallas. Ferreira has seven goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-6-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

Dallas: 6-2-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: William Jacob Richmond (injured), Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Judson (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured), Ousseni Bouda (injured).

Dallas: Brandon Servania (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press