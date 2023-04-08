Mostly Clear
LA Galaxy host Los Angeles FC for season opener

By AP News

Los Angeles FC vs. LA Galaxy

Carson, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : LAFC +135, Los Angeles +173, Draw +267; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC visits the LA Galaxy in the season opener.

The Galaxy compiled a 14-12-8 record overall in the 2022 season while finishing 9-5-4 in home matches. The Galaxy scored 58 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 51.

LAFC went 21-9-4 overall and 8-7-2 on the road in the 2022 season. LAFC scored 66 goals and recorded a goal differential of +28 last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: None listed.

LAFC: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

