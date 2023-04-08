Mostly Clear
Atlanta United hosts the San Jose Earthquakes for season opener

By AP News

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Atlanta United FC

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Atlanta United FC -184, San Jose +439, Draw +334; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United takes on the San Jose Earthquakes at home for the season opener.

United put together a 10-14-10 record overall in the 2022 season while finishing 8-4-5 in home games. United scored 48 goals and registered a goal differential of -6 last season.

The Earthquakes finished 8-15-11 overall and 1-11-5 on the road in the 2022 season. The Earthquakes scored 52 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 69.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Tyler Wolff (injured).

Earthquakes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

