Cloudy
48.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

San Jose Earthquakes play Saint Louis City SC after shutout victory

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Jose Earthquakes (2-1-0) vs. Saint Louis City SC (3-0-0)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Saint Louis -117, San Jose +296, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Colorado Rapids 1-0, the San Jose Earthquakes visit Saint Louis City SC.

Saint Louis takes the field for the fourth game in franchise history. Saint Louis has outscored opponents 8-4 through its first three games of MLS play.

The Earthquakes went 8-15-11 overall and 1-11-5 on the road in the 2022 season. The Earthquakes scored 52 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 69.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Isak Jensen (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), Judson (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 