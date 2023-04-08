Ferreira and the Houston Dynamo host the LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy (11-11-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (9-16-6, 13th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +112, Houston +197, Draw +285; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sebastian Ferreira leads the Houston Dynamo into a matchup with the LA Galaxy after a two-goal showing against Nashville.

The Dynamo are 7-12-6 against Western Conference opponents. The Dynamo are ninth in the Western Conference drawing 140 corner kicks, averaging 4.5 per game.

The Galaxy are 8-11-6 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy are sixth in the Western Conference allowing only 43 goals.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Dynamo won the last game 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darwin Quintero has eight goals and three assists for the Dynamo. Ferreira has five goals over the past 10 games.

Dejan Joveljic has 10 goals and three assists for the Galaxy. Chicharito has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 3-5-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Galaxy: 4-1-5, averaging 2.3 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Xavier Valdez (injured), Daniel Steres (injured), Hector Herrera (injured).

Galaxy: Jonathan Perez (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press