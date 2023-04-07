Cloudy
54.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

LA Galaxy look for first win of the season, visit the Houston Dynamo

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LA Galaxy (0-2-3) vs. Houston Dynamo (2-3-0)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Houston +143, Los Angeles +182, Draw +237; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy look for their first victory of the season when they visit the Houston Dynamo.

The Dynamo were 10-18-6 overall during the 2022 season while going 6-6-5 at home. The Dynamo scored 43 goals and registered a goal differential of -13 last season.

The Galaxy put together a 14-12-8 record overall in 2022 while finishing 6-8-4 in road games. The Galaxy scored 58 goals a season ago, averaging 1.7 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Brad Smith (injured).

Galaxy: Jonathan Bond (injured), Douglas Costa (injured), Chicharito (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 