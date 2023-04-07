Espinoza and the San Jose Earthquakes visit the New York Red Bulls

San Jose Earthquakes (3-2-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (1-2-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : New York -141, San Jose +374, Draw +277; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cristian Espinoza leads the San Jose Earthquakes into a matchup with the New York Red Bulls after scoring two goals against the Houston Dynamo.

The Red Bulls are 1-0-1 at home. The Red Bulls rank sixth in the league allowing just five goals.

The Earthquakes are 0-2-0 in road games. The Earthquakes rank fourth in the Western Conference drawing 36 corner kicks, averaging 6.0 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dante Vanzeir has one goal for the Red Bulls. Luquinhas has one goal.

Espinoza has scored three goals with two assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Red Bulls: Averaging 0.7 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Earthquakes: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.8 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured).

Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), Daniel (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured), Carlos Gruezo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press