Kings host the Oilers after Iafallo’s 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (45-23-9, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (45-22-10, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Edmonton Oilers after Alex Iafallo scored two goals in the Kings’ 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Los Angeles is 45-22-10 overall with a 13-6-3 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings have a +21 scoring differential, with 260 total goals scored and 239 conceded.

Edmonton is 45-23-9 overall and 15-6-1 against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have scored 306 total goals (4.0 per game) to lead the league.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won 3-1 in the last matchup. Iafallo led the Kings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 36 goals and 22 assists for the Kings. Viktor Arvidsson has scored six goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 62 goals and 84 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored eight goals and added 14 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Oilers: 9-0-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Gabriel Vilardi: day to day (upper-body).

Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press