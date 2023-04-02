Clear
LAFC, Colorado play to scoreless draw

By AP News

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — John McCarthy finished with four saves for Los Angeles FC and William Yarbrough saved two shots for the Colorado Rapids as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

It was just the second time in nine all-time meetings where the home team wasn’t victorious. The only road win in the series was a 3-0 victory by LAFC in 2018.

LAFC (3-0-2) has gone unbeaten through five matches in four of the last five seasons.

Colorado (0-3-3) entered play with three straight home wins in the series. The Rapids have scored just two goals through six matches, their lowest total in club history.

The Rapids outshot LAFC 14-11 with a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.

LAFC returns home to host Austin on Saturday. Colorado travels to play Sporting KC on Saturday.

