Morris and the Seattle Sounders visit the LA Galaxy

By AP News

Seattle Sounders FC (3-1-1) vs. LA Galaxy (0-1-3)

Carson, California; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Los Angeles +114, Seattle +220, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Morris leads the Seattle Sounders into a matchup with the LA Galaxy after a four-goal showing against Sporting Kansas City.

The Galaxy compiled a 14-12-8 record overall in the 2022 season while finishing 9-5-4 in home games. The Galaxy averaged 1.7 goals on 5.3 shots on goal per game last season.

The Sounders compiled a 12-17-5 record overall in 2022 while finishing 3-12-2 in road games. The Sounders averaged 1.4 goals on 3.8 shots on goal per game last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Douglas Costa (injured), Chicharito (injured).

Sounders: Heber (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

