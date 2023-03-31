Clear
43.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Houston Dynamo bring shutout streak into matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Houston Dynamo (2-2-0) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (2-2-1)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : San Jose -126, Houston +320, Draw +273; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo head into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after putting together two straight shutout wins.

The Earthquakes were 8-15-11 overall in the 2022 season while going 7-4-6 at home. The Earthquakes scored 52 goals and registered a goal differential of -17 last season.

The Dynamo went 10-18-6 overall last season while going 4-12-1 on the road. The Dynamo scored 43 goals and recorded a goal differential of -13 last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), Daniel (injured), Judson (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

Dynamo: Xavier Valdez (injured), Franco Escobar (injured), Brad Smith (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 