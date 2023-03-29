Golden Knights play the Sharks after Marchessault’s 2-goal performance

Vegas Golden Knights (46-21-6, first in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-39-15, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the San Jose Sharks after Jonathan Marchessault’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Golden Knights’ 7-4 loss.

San Jose is 19-39-15 overall and 3-11-8 against the Pacific Division. The Sharks are 10-17-8 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Vegas is 11-9-2 against the Pacific Division and 46-21-6 overall. The Golden Knights have conceded 202 goals while scoring 238 for a +36 scoring differential.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Golden Knights won 4-2 in the last meeting. Marchessault led the Golden Knights with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has 22 goals and 68 assists for the Sharks. Kevin Labanc has three goals over the last 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 27 goals and 31 assists for the Golden Knights. Marchessault has scored seven goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-6-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Evgeny Svechnikov: out (undisclosed), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (undisclosed), Alexander Barabanov: day to day (lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body).

Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Reilly Smith: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Stone: out (back), Adin Hill: out (lower body), Logan Thompson: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press