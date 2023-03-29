Kings face the Oilers in Western Conference play

Los Angeles Kings (43-20-10, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (42-23-9, third in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers face the Los Angeles Kings in a matchup of two of the top Western Conference teams.

Edmonton has a 13-6-1 record in Pacific Division games and a 42-23-9 record overall. The Oilers have given up 246 goals while scoring 291 for a +45 scoring differential.

Los Angeles has an 11-5-3 record in Pacific Division games and a 43-20-10 record overall. The Kings have a 38-6-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Kings won 3-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 60 goals and 80 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has six goals and 14 assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has scored 22 goals with 48 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 8-1-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Kings: 7-1-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: day to day (undisclosed).

Kings: Gabriel Vilardi: day to day (upper-body).

