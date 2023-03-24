Kings host the Jets after Kempe’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (40-29-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (41-20-10, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Winnipeg Jets after Adrian Kempe’s two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Kings’ 8-2 win.

Los Angeles has a 23-9-4 record in home games and a 41-20-10 record overall. The Kings have scored 241 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 10th in NHL play.

Winnipeg has a 19-17-1 record in road games and a 40-29-3 record overall. The Jets have allowed 202 goals while scoring 216 for a +14 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Jets won the last meeting 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has 26 goals and 39 assists for the Kings. Kempe has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 38 goals and 23 assists for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers has scored four goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-0-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Kevin Fiala: day to day (lower body), Sean Durzi: day to day (undisclosed).

Jets: Sam Gagner: out for season (hip), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press