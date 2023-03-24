Sharks enter matchup with the Flames on losing streak

San Jose Sharks (19-37-15, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (32-25-15, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to break their eight-game skid with a victory against the Calgary Flames.

Calgary is 32-25-15 overall with an 11-6-3 record in Pacific Division games. The Flames are 10th in league play serving 9.7 penalty minutes per game.

San Jose has gone 19-37-15 overall with a 3-10-8 record in Pacific Division play. The Sharks have gone 6-7-9 in games decided by a goal.

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Flames won 5-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has scored 21 goals with 28 assists for the Flames. Rasmus Andersson has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has 19 goals and 37 assists for the Sharks. Alexander Barabanov has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Sharks: 1-6-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Michael Stone: out (undisclosed), Chris Tanev: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Evgeny Svechnikov: out (undisclosed), Jacob MacDonald: day to day (upper body), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body).

By The Associated Press