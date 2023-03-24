Cloudy
45 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Toronto visits the San Jose Earthquakes after shutout victory

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Toronto FC (1-1-2) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (2-2-0)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : San Jose -121, Toronto FC +301, Draw +270; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Inter Miami 2-0, Toronto plays the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Earthquakes were 8-15-11 overall during the 2022 season while going 7-4-6 at home. The Earthquakes averaged 1.5 goals on 4.2 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Toronto finished 9-18-7 overall and 2-11-4 on the road in the 2022 season. Toronto scored 49 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 66.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), Daniel (injured), Judson (injured), Jamiro Monteiro (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

Toronto: Themi Antonoglou (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Shane O’Neill (injured), Lorenzo Insigne (injured), Adama Diomande (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 