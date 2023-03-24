Cloudy
Portland Timbers look to stop losing streak in matchup with the LA Galaxy

By AP News

LA Galaxy (0-1-2) vs. Portland Timbers (1-3-0)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Portland +128, Los Angeles +200, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the LA Galaxy.

The Timbers were 11-10-13 overall during the 2022 season while going 8-3-6 at home. The Timbers averaged 1.6 goals on 4.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Galaxy put together a 14-12-8 record overall in 2022 while finishing 6-8-4 in road games. The Galaxy scored 58 goals and recorded a goal differential of +7 last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Tega Ikoba (injured), Yimmi Chara (injured), David Ayala (injured), Cristhian Paredes (injured), Evander (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured), Sebastian Blanco (injured).

Galaxy: Douglas Costa (injured), Chicharito (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

