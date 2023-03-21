Anaheim takes on Calgary in Pacific Division play

Calgary Flames (31-24-15, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (23-37-10, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Flames -207, Ducks +173; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames face the Anaheim Ducks in Pacific Division play on Tuesday.

Anaheim has a 23-37-10 record overall and a 7-10-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Ducks have a 12-20-4 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Calgary has a 10-5-3 record in Pacific Division games and a 31-24-15 record overall. The Flames rank 10th in league play with 286 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Flames won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has 22 goals and 36 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has scored 28 goals with 33 assists for the Flames. Rasmus Andersson has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: out (hip), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Anthony Stolarz: out for season (lower body).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Michael Stone: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press