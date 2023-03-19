Pacific Division opponents meet when Kings host the Flames

Calgary Flames (31-24-14, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (40-20-9, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings face the Calgary Flames in a matchup of Pacific Division teams.

Los Angeles has a 40-20-9 record overall and a 10-4-3 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings have a +nine scoring differential, with 231 total goals scored and 222 allowed.

Calgary is 31-24-14 overall and 10-4-3 against the Pacific Division. The Flames have a 30-3-13 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams play Monday for the third time this season. The Flames won 6-5 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 22 goals and 46 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored six goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

Elias Lindholm has scored 19 goals with 38 assists for the Flames. Blake Coleman has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-1-2, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Flames: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Kevin Fiala: day to day (lower body), Sean Durzi: day to day (undisclosed).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (personal), Michael Stone: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press