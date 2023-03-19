Edmonton takes on San Jose after Kane’s hat trick

San Jose Sharks (19-36-14, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (39-23-8, third in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the San Jose Sharks after Evander Kane’s hat trick against the Seattle Kraken in the Oilers’ 6-4 win.

Edmonton has gone 39-23-8 overall with an 11-6-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Oilers have committed 288 total penalties (4.1 per game) to rank eighth in NHL play.

San Jose is 3-9-7 against the Pacific Division and 19-36-14 overall. The Sharks have conceded 259 goals while scoring 198 for a -61 scoring differential.

The teams play Monday for the second time this season. The Oilers won 7-1 in the last meeting. Kane led the Oilers with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 58 goals and 76 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has eight goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has scored 20 goals with 65 assists for the Sharks. Logan Couture has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Sharks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: day to day (undisclosed).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Evgeny Svechnikov: day to day (undisclosed), Jacob MacDonald: day to day (upper body), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (concussion), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press