Islanders visit the Sharks after Nelson’s 2-goal game

New York Islanders (35-27-8, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-36-13, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the San Jose Sharks after Brock Nelson’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Islanders’ 6-3 win.

San Jose has gone 6-19-10 in home games and 19-36-13 overall. The Sharks have gone 6-7-8 in games decided by a goal.

New York has a 15-15-5 record in road games and a 35-27-8 record overall. The Islanders have gone 29-6-3 when scoring at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Islanders won 5-2 in the previous matchup. Nelson led the Islanders with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture has 24 goals and 34 assists for the Sharks. Tomas Hertl has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Nelson has 30 goals and 35 assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-6-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Jacob MacDonald: day to day (upper body), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Radim Simek: out (concussion), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body).

Islanders: Mathew Barzal: out (lower body), Oliver Wahlstrom: out (lower body), Otto Koivula: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press