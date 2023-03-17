Ducks play the Blue Jackets after Shattenkirk’s 2-goal showing

Columbus Blue Jackets (21-38-7, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (22-36-10, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Ducks -125, Blue Jackets +105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Kevin Shattenkirk’s two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Ducks’ 6-3 loss.

Anaheim has a 22-36-10 record overall and an 11-17-3 record in home games. The Ducks have conceded 274 goals while scoring 172 for a -102 scoring differential.

Columbus has gone 8-19-5 on the road and 21-38-7 overall. The Blue Jackets have a -74 scoring differential, with 174 total goals scored and 248 given up.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The Ducks won the last matchup 5-3. Shattenkirk scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has scored 21 goals with 36 assists for the Ducks. Cam Fowler has 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Patrik Laine has 21 goals and 25 assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-2-3, averaging three goals, 5.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: out (hip), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Anthony Stolarz: out for season (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Sean Kuraly: out (oblique), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Elvis Merzlikins: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press