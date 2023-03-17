Canucks head to the Kings in Pacific Division play

Vancouver Canucks (29-32-5, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (39-20-9, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific Division foes meet when the Los Angeles Kings take on the Vancouver Canucks.

Los Angeles is 39-20-9 overall with a 10-4-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings have scored 227 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank ninth in the league.

Vancouver has gone 29-32-5 overall with an 11-5-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Canucks have given up 250 goals while scoring 222 for a -28 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Canucks won 4-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 22 goals and 46 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored six goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has scored 30 goals with 53 assists for the Canucks. Conor Garland has seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Kevin Fiala: day to day (lower body), Sean Durzi: day to day (undisclosed).

Canucks: Ethan Bear: out (upper body), Filip Hronek: day to day (upper-body), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: out (lower body), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Travis Dermott: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press