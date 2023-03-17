Clear
LA Galaxy host the Vancouver Whitecaps in conference action

By AP News

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (0-2-1) vs. LA Galaxy (0-1-1)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Los Angeles -150, Vancouver +359, Draw +303; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy and the Vancouver Whitecaps meet in conference play.

The Galaxy were 14-12-8 overall during the 2022 season while going 9-5-4 at home. The Galaxy averaged 1.7 goals on 5.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Whitecaps compiled a 12-15-7 record overall in 2022 while finishing 2-11-4 in road matches. The Whitecaps averaged 1.2 goals on 3.5 shots on goal per game last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Douglas Costa (injured), Chicharito (injured).

Whitecaps: Deiber Caicedo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

