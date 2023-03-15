Anaheim hosts New York after McTavish’s 2-goal game

New York Islanders (34-26-8, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (22-35-10, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Islanders -187, Ducks +157; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the New York Islanders after Mason McTavish scored two goals in the Ducks’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators.

Anaheim has an 11-16-3 record at home and a 22-35-10 record overall. The Ducks have an 11-19-4 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

New York has a 14-15-5 record in road games and a 34-26-8 record overall. The Islanders are 14-6-3 in games decided by a goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The Islanders won the previous meeting 7-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has 21 goals and 35 assists for the Ducks. Cam Fowler has 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has 14 goals and 37 assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has scored five goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-2-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: out (lower-body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Anthony Stolarz: out (lower body).

Islanders: Mathew Barzal: out (lower body), Otto Koivula: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press