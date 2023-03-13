Kings and Islanders square off in non-conference matchup

New York Islanders (34-26-8, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (38-20-9, second in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings face the New York Islanders in a non-conference matchup.

Los Angeles has a 38-20-9 record overall and a 20-9-3 record in home games. The Kings are 33-6-4 when scoring at least three goals.

New York has gone 14-14-5 on the road and 34-26-8 overall. The Islanders have allowed 182 goals while scoring 196 for a +14 scoring differential.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season. The Kings won 3-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has scored 25 goals with 36 assists for the Kings. Gabriel Vilardi has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Anders Lee has scored 26 goals with 20 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Kevin Fiala: day to day (lower body), Sean Durzi: day to day (undisclosed).

Islanders: Jean-Gabriel Pageau: out (upper-body), Mathew Barzal: out (lower body).

By The Associated Press