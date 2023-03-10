Light Rain
Shiffrin leads giant slalom, closes in on 86th World Cup win

By AP News
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom race, in Are, Sweden, Friday, March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Shiffrin leads giant slalom, closes in on 86th World Cup win

ARE, Sweden (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin made a strong start Friday in her pursuit of a record-tying 86th World Cup victory by taking a big lead in the first run of a giant slalom.

Shiffrin was more than half a second faster than her highest-ranked rivals with a smooth and fluent run in the sunshine at the lakeside resort in Are.

The second run is later Friday.

The 27-year-old American can move even with Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark with a victory. Stenmark won a record 86 World Cup races in the 1970s and 80s.

