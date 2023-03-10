Light Rain
Sporting Kansas City hosts the LA Galaxy in Western Conference play

By AP News

LA Galaxy (0-1-0) vs. Sporting Kansas City (0-1-1)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Sporting Kansas City +131, Los Angeles +188, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City and the LA Galaxy meet in a conference matchup.

Sporting KC was 11-16-7 overall in the 2022 season while going 9-6-2 at home. Sporting KC scored 42 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 54.

The Galaxy finished 14-12-8 overall a season ago while going 6-8-4 on the road. The Galaxy scored 58 goals and recorded a goal differential of +7 last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Khiry Shelton (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Johnny Russell (injured).

Galaxy: Douglas Costa (injured), Chicharito (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

