Kings take win streak into game against the Avalanche

Los Angeles Kings (37-20-8, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (34-21-6, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Colorado Avalanche trying to continue a four-game win streak.

Colorado is 34-21-6 overall and 17-10-5 at home. The Avalanche have gone 30-9-3 when scoring three or more goals.

Los Angeles has a 17-11-6 record on the road and a 37-20-8 record overall. The Kings are 15-6-1 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Kings won 5-4 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 25 goals and 49 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 30 goals and 18 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored nine goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Josh Manson: out (lower body), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Erik Johnson: out (ankle), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Darren Helm: out (lower body).

Kings: Trevor Moore: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press