Soccer player in Ivory Coast dies after collapsing on field

By AP News

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — A soccer player in Ivory Coast has died after collapsing on the field during a league game.

Moustapha Sylla, who was 21, died Sunday as he was being rushed to the hospital, the Ivory Coast soccer federation said.

His club, Racing Club Abidjan, said Sylla’s funeral would be held on Monday.

Neither the club nor the federation gave a cause of death.

Sylla collapsed during the game between Racing Club Abidjan and SOL FC at the Robert Champroux Stadium in Abidjan, the Ivorian federation said.

The federation offered condolences to Sylla’s family and everyone at Racing Club Abidjan in “this moment of pain.”

Officials decided to continue with the game after Sylla was taken off the field.

