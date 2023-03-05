Jets take on the Sharks after Morrissey’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (18-33-12, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (36-25-2, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the San Jose Sharks after Joshua Morrissey’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Jets’ 7-5 win.

Winnipeg has a 21-10-1 record at home and a 36-25-2 record overall. The Jets have allowed 175 goals while scoring 196 for a +21 scoring differential.

San Jose is 18-33-12 overall and 12-15-4 on the road. The Sharks have gone 9-15-5 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morrissey has 15 goals and 50 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has scored four goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has 19 goals and 61 assists for the Sharks. Alexander Barabanov has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Pierre-Luc Dubois: day to day (lower body), Mason Appleton: out (upper body), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press