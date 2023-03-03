Capitals take on the Sharks after Wilson’s 2-goal performance

Washington Capitals (30-27-6, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-31-12, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the San Jose Sharks after Tom Wilson scored two goals in the Capitals’ 3-2 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks.

San Jose has an 18-31-12 record overall and a 6-17-8 record on its home ice. The Sharks are 9-14-6 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Washington has a 15-14-3 record in road games and a 30-27-6 record overall. The Capitals have conceded 187 goals while scoring 190 for a +3 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Sharks won the previous matchup 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture has 20 goals and 29 assists for the Sharks. Erik Karlsson has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has scored 33 goals with 24 assists for the Capitals. T.J. Oshie has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Capitals: 3-7-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Evgeny Svechnikov: day to day (undisclosed), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body).

Capitals: Nick Jensen: day to day (upper body), Carl Hagelin: out (hip), John Carlson: out (face), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Rasmus Sandin: day to day (immigration issue).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press