San Jose Earthquakes host the Vancouver Whitecaps in conference play

By AP News

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (0-1-0) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (0-1-0)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : San Jose -108, Vancouver +254, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes and the Vancouver Whitecaps hit the pitch in Western Conference action.

The Earthquakes put together an 8-15-11 record overall during the 2022 season while finishing 7-4-6 in home games. The Earthquakes scored 52 goals and recorded a goal differential of -17 last season.

The Whitecaps put together a 12-15-7 record overall in 2022 while finishing 2-11-4 in road matches. The Whitecaps averaged 1.2 goals on 3.5 shots on goal per game last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured), Cruz Medina (injured), Judson (injured).

Whitecaps: Deiber Caicedo (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

