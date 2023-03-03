Clear
37 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dallas takes on the LA Galaxy in conference play

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas (0-1-0)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : FC Dallas +114, Los Angeles +226, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas and the LA Galaxy meet in conference play.

Dallas was 14-9-11 overall in the 2022 season while going 11-3-4 at home. Dallas scored 48 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Galaxy went 14-12-8 overall and 6-8-4 on the road in the 2022 season. The Galaxy scored 58 goals a season ago, averaging 1.7 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: None listed.

Galaxy: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 