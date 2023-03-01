Sharks play the Blues on losing streak

St. Louis Blues (26-28-5, sixth in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-30-12, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the St. Louis Blues after losing three in a row.

San Jose has an 18-30-12 record overall and a 6-16-8 record in home games. The Sharks have a 9-13-6 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

St. Louis is 26-28-5 overall and 13-15-1 in road games. The Blues have a 23-7-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Blues won the last matchup 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has 19 goals and 58 assists for the Sharks. Alexander Barabanov has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has 25 goals and 29 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Blues: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body).

Blues: Jake Neighbours: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press