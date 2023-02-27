San Jose hosts Montreal in a non-conference matchup

Montreal Canadiens (25-30-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-30-12, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks and the Montreal Canadiens face off in a non-conference matchup.

San Jose has an 18-30-12 record overall and a 6-15-8 record on its home ice. The Sharks have a -39 scoring differential, with 178 total goals scored and 217 conceded.

Montreal is 11-15-3 on the road and 25-30-4 overall. The Canadiens have gone 20-5-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Sharks won 4-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture has scored 20 goals with 29 assists for the Sharks. Alexander Barabanov has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Kirby Dach has 12 goals and 23 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Timo Meier: day to day (upper body), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body).

Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (foot), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Juraj Slafkovsky: out (lower-body), Kaiden Guhle: out (leg), Kirby Dach: day to day (lower body), Arber Xhekaj: out for season (upper-body), Joel Edmundson: day to day (upper body), Chris Wideman: out (upper body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Cole Caufield: out for season (shoulder), Joel Armia: day to day (upper respiratory infection), Jake Evans: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press