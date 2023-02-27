Jets host the Kings on losing streak

Los Angeles Kings (33-20-8, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-24-1, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will try to stop their three-game skid when they play the Los Angeles Kings.

Winnipeg has a 35-24-1 record overall and a 20-10-0 record on its home ice. The Jets have a 19-12-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Los Angeles has a 16-11-6 record on the road and a 33-20-8 record overall. The Kings have a 13-6-1 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Jets won 6-4 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor has scored 26 goals with 40 assists for the Jets. Joshua Morrissey has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 21 goals and 42 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has scored eight goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-6-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, four penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: David Gustafsson: out (upper body), Cole Perfetti: out (upper body).

Kings: Carl Grundstrom: out (undisclosed), Trevor Moore: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press